Dodgers put starting pitcher Bobby Miller on 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation

Bobby Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 25-year-old Miller is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts during his second major league season. He has struck out 18 batters and walked six in 11 2/3 innings.

It's the latest blow to an injury-ravaged Los Angeles rotation already missing Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. The team's remaining starters include Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton and Gavin Stone.

Miller went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts as a rookie last season. He was selected 29th overall in the 2020 amateur draft out of Louisville.

Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon also was placed on the 15-day injured list with right plantar fasciitis.

In corresponding moves, the Dodgers recalled right-hander J.P. Feyereisen and left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ramirez was acquired from the New York Yankees on April 2 for cash.

Los Angeles' game Saturday night against the San Diego Padres began after a rain delay of 2 hours, 15 minutes. It was the second rain delay this season at Dodger Stadium.