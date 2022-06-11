Dodgers place Walker Buehler (right forearm strain) on IL

The Dodgers placed All-Star right handed pitcher Walker Buehler on the injured list due to a right forearm strain on Saturday.

Buehler, who left Friday night's game early in the fourth inning due to right elbow discomfort, has been knocked around by opposing batters this season compared to previous seasons.

Although he's only pitched in 12 games, Buehler's ERA is the highest its been through at least 10 starts at 4.02. He went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 33 starts last season for Los Angeles, finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young voting.

Nevertheless, Buehler is 6-3 this season with 58 strikeouts and has been a reliable prescience on the mound for manager Dave Roberts.

After receiving an MRI today, it's clear that the two-time All-Star will need some time to rehabilitate.

The team is reportedly still waiting for the MRI results, which could turn out to show a more severe injury that would require Buehler to miss an extended amount of time.

Clayton Kershaw is set to return from the IL on Saturday after he was sidelined by back spasms.

Though the Dodgers always manage to get by with pitchers they sign or develop through their farm system, missing Buehler could prove to be a devastating blow down the stretch and in October if he is forced to miss more time.