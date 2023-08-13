Dodgers place Joe Kelly on 15-day IL with forearm inflammation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed relief pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day Injured List due to forearm inflammation in his throwing arm.

Kelly, 35, was just recently acquired at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox, and in four relief appearances since he's 1-0, having tossed 3 and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts and no runs allowed.

The injury is retroactive to August 10, the team says.

Overall this season, Kelly has appeared in 35 games and sports a 4.15 ERA with 48 strikeouts.

Prior to his stint with the White Sox, Kelly was a member of the Boys in Blue from 2019 to 2021. He had a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings during that time, in which he earned his second World Series Championship with the team in 2020.

Kelly was also a member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox team that topped the Dodgers in the World Series.