Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson added to NL All-Star roster

The National League added another Dodger to its roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which takes place on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Left hander Tyler Anderson was added to the NL Roster, taking Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón's place.

Los Angeles, CA - July 02: Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives teammates in the dugout after being pulled from the game against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning of a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

After signing with the Boys in Blue in March, Anderson quickly became one of the team's most consistent starters.

Anderson is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 15 starts for Los Angeles this season.

He began the season coming out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, but then quickly became a reliable starter for manager Dave Roberts after several starters missed time early in the season due to injuries.

Anderson, who will make his first All-Star game appearance, did not suffer his first loss of the season until June 27, when he allowed four earned runs in six innings against the Rockies.

Anderson bounced around between the Pirates and Mariners last season.

He played his first four seasons in the MLB with the Rockies.

Anderson joined Clayton Kershaw and right hander Tony Gonsolin as the three Dodger pitchers selected for the midsummer classic.

Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner also made the NL roster.