Dodgers make trade with Red Sox, reacquire utilityman Enrique Hernández for pair of relievers

The Dodgers have reacquired fan favorite utilityman Enrique Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a pair of minor league relievers.

Hernández, more fondly known as Kiké, was a fan favorite for Dodgers fans during his first stint with the team from 2015 to 2020, capping it off with a World Series Championship before signing a multi-year deal with Boston. He's currently in the final year of the two-year, $14 million contract.

Boston will also pay the Dodgers $2.5 million of the remaining $3.6 million left on Hernández's deal this season.

This season has been anything but easygoing for Hernández thus far, as he's hitting .222 with six home runs and 31 runs driven in. He's also scuffled in the field, amassing 15 errors between shortstop and second base, far from the usual from the normally sure-handed defender.

He's most known for his ability to field well at every position on the diamond, with the exception of catcher, even making several career appearances on the mound in mop-up relief.

In 10 big league seasons, Hernández is a .238 hitter with 103 homers and 363 RBIs.

In return, the Red Sox will received to right-handed relief pitchers in Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Robertson, 25, made his big league debut in June and has since appeared in nine games for the Boys in Blue, sporting a 6.10 ERA in 10 and one-third innings pitched.

The towering 6-foot-6 righty has a high ceiling, dominating Triple-A this season in 27 appearances. He tossed 28 and one-third innings with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, to the tune of a 2.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

Hagenman, 26, has also exhibited success in Triple-A thus far. In 26 games he's thrown 55 innings with a 2.78 ERA and 60 strikeouts.

Boston has been in dire need of right-handed pitchers with a bullpen that currently sports five lefties.