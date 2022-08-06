Dodgers' Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

The Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with lower back pain one day after he left his start against the San Francisco Giants due to his injury.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has previously missed time this season due to back spasms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks through the dugout after he was pulled from the game in the fifth inning due to an injury against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California. / Getty Images

Kershaw exited the game after going out to warm up for the bottom of the fifth inning. After two throws, Kershaw made it clear to the team and its training staff that he was in pain and could not continue.

At age 34, Kershaw has looked like his vintage self several times this season, flirting with perfection twice.

Kershaw is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 15 starts for Los Angeles this season.

After signing a one-year deal in the offseason, the expectations weren't as high for the nine-time All-Star coming into this season after he missed a lot of time last season with injuries, including a left forearm injury.

The good news for Dodgers fans is that an x-ray showed no severe damage or anything to be concerned about, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The bad news for Dodger fans is that we likely don't see Kershaw back on the mound until later this month, at best.

On another note, the Dodgers got some reinforcement on Friday, activating utility player Chris Taylor off the injured list after he missed a month due to a fractured left foot.