Dodgers hand out hats for Japanese Heritage Night, Father's Day

Dodger fans will be covered this week at not one but two hat giveaway nights at Dodger Stadium.

Wednesday night is Dodger Stadium's Japanese Heritage Night, and the closeout of the Freeway series with crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. A special edition Dodger hat, with the "LA" in red and the Japanese flag will be handed out to ticketholders who purchase the special ticket pack.

LA Taiko Ichiza will also perform before the game starts, and actor Ken Watanabe will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On Sunday, which happens to be Father's Day, the Dodgers will hand out a Dodger-blue bucket hat to the first 40,000 ticketed fans. Sunday's pregame ceremonies will also mark Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Tickets are still available to Wednesday and Sunday's games, although special event tickets for Japanese Heritage Night are sold out.