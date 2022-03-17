Dodgers to play first home doubleheader since 1999 on May 17

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play split doubleheaders against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 17 and Sept. 20 at Dodger Stadium.

The doubleheader will be the first at Dodger Stadium since July 22, 1999.

The shift is part of Major League Baseball's revised schedule for the 2022 season which extended the regular season by three days to accommodate games originally scheduled for March 31-April 7.

The regular season will now conclude on Oct. 5 and the Dodgers' regular season will end with six games against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are scheduled to open their season on April 8 at Colorado and play their home opener on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Single-game tickets will be available for public purchase on Friday and opening day tickets will be available on March 24.