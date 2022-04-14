Dodgers face off tonight against the Reds in Dodger Stadium home opener

Baseball is back tonight at Dodger Stadium!

The Dodgers will play their first game at Dodger Stadium of the season Thursday night against the Reds. The home opener at Chavez Ravine is not just Dodger Stadium's first game this year, but also the start of the team's 60th anniversary year.

The home opener comes just a day after Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings for a 7-0 shutout of the Twins in Minnesota. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 13 and threw 80 pitches before he was pulled by Manager Dave Roberts. The win completed a two-game sweep of the Twins.

This season, Jose Mota jumps the freeway to join the Dodgers broadcasting team after several years calling Angels games. He said there was high expectations that the Dodgers would go all the way this season.

"Dave Roberts said it quite clearly in spring training – it's about winning the World Series, and he says we will be winning the World Series," Mota said. "I love it, it's so bold, so encouraging, it brings a lot of confidence, not only to the fans, but also to the players."

The stadium's parking lot and gates open at 4:10 p.m., and pregame ceremonies are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Dodger Stadium Express from Union Station will start running at 5:40 p.m.