Dodgers Dreamfields unveiled in Inglewood

Two Dodgers Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old were unveiled on Saturday.

The $1 million project includes a new playing surface and grass, enclosed fields and fencing, upgraded dugouts, upgraded irrigation systems, new pitchers' mounds, bases, home plates, and LED scoreboards.

They are the 59th and 60th fields in Greater Los Angeles, and third and fourth in Inglewood, in the program begun in 2003 when the team was owned by the Fox Group. It continued when Frank McCourt owned the team from 2004-2012 and under the current ownership.

Funding for the fields unveiled Saturday was provided by Inglewood, Dodger pitching star Clayton Kershaw's charity Kershaw's Challenge, Security Benefit, FundPlay/League Apps, Annenberg Foundation, Nike, Delta Air Lines, LA84 Foundation, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Helen & Will Webster Foundation and Norris Foundation.

The program is conducted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the team's official charity, which supports programs in sports and recreation, education and literacy, health and wellness benefiting children and families throughout the Greater Los Angeles area.

The foundation's programs are funded through private donations and various fundraising events. Team finances are not used.

The foundation has pledged to complete 75 fields by 2033, the 75th anniversary of the Dodgers' move to Los Angeles.