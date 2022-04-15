Dodgers commemorate 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier

The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson started for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first African American to play in the MLB.

On Friday night, Robinson's widow, Rachel Robinson, and their son David will be on hand when the Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.

Brooklyn Dodgers' infielder Jackie Robinson in uniform in 1945. Getty Images

The team will host a special pregame ceremony on the field with 75 special guests, including 42 scholars from the Jackie Robinson Foundation and 43 students from John Muir High School in Pasadena, which Jackie Robinson attended.

On Friday morning, a special mural honoring Jackie Robinson will be unveiled John Muir High. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be on hand for the unveiling, along with members of the Robinson family.

Also Friday morning, Dodgers pitcher David Price will join former Dodger Curtis Granderson and several local and state officials, along with members of the Robinson family, at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena to launch the Jackie Robinson Reading Series.

Meanwhile, the first 40,000 fans to Friday's game will receive a special Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers jersey.

All players, managers and umpires for Friday's game will also be wearing Robinson's iconic No. 42 patch on their sleeves and caps.