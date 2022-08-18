Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh injured while riding down Bernie's Slide ahead of game in Milwaukee

Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh suffered several injuries in the aftermath of an eventful trip down Bernie's Slide at American Family Field ahead of the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Vassegh had apparently been talking about going down the slide for days leading up to the Dodgers' series against the Brewers, though he likely didn't expect to walk way with a fractured wrist and six broken ribs.

"I've never heard somebody so excited about doing anything," said fellow SportsNet LA Dodger broadcaster Joe Davis during the game Wednesday evening. "And David did do it today."

That he did.

Dude got his entire world rocked pic.twitter.com/8514UIBKK9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

Video shows Vassegh hurtling down the slide, shouting "Holy crap!" several times before slamming into a wall at the bottom, moments before he can be seen writhing on the floor in pain. According to MLB.com, it was actually his second trip down the slide.

The moment, which sent Davis and co-broadcaster Nomar Garciaparra into a fit of laughter, was brought full circle when Vassegh made an on-air appearance from the field.

"Hi, guys!" he said, showing off a new wrist cast he had received at some point between the injury and his appearance in the 5th inning. Vassegh thanked Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, as well as the Dodgers training staff who all looked after him until he took a trip to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, Vassegh will sport the lasting memory of the incident on his right wrist for some time, and likely in broadcasts to come for many years.

Despite suffering the blow, both to his body and his ego, Vassegh seems to be taking it in stride. He told Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue that his "skinny fat body can't handle it," when talking about why the scene ended up the way it did.

Vassegh also met Turner for an interview in the dugout before getting his wrist looked at by the team's medical staff and has commented on the incident on his personal Twitter several times.

Dodgers players and social media staff have taken the joke and run with it, as seen in a photo posted by Turner on Thursday. While Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes dedicated their Wednesday win to Vassegh.

The Dodgers won the game 2-1 and will look to close out the series with a win Thursday afternoon when Andrew Heaney takes the mound against Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes.