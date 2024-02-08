Dodgers bring back reliever Ryan Brasier on 2-year, $9 million deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought back one of 2023's key bullpen pieces, resigning right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier to a two-year deal on Thursday.

His contract is worth $9 million, according to a statement from the team.

Brasier, now 36, was signed to a minor league deal last season after he was released by the Boston Red Sox in May. He was called up to the big league roster on June 20 and never looked back, putting up his most impressive season to date over the course of his seven-year big career.

In 39 appearances out of the bullpen, Brasier had a sparkling 0.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He finished the season overall with a 3.29 ERA in 52 2/3 innings after 20 appearances with Boston in which he posted a 7.29 ERA.

Brasier led the MLB in opponent OPS (.397) and finished second in WHIP (0.72) and fourth in opponent batting average (.140).

Prior to his time in Boston, with whom he won a World Series with over the Dodgers in 2018, Brasier pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and spent one season playing for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball League.