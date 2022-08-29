Watch CBS News
Dodgers announce Elton John bobblehead night ahead of Dodger Stadium concerts

The Los Angeles Dodgers will feature Elton John bobblehead night ahead of his upcoming concerts at Dodger Stadium.

Fans attending the game on Friday, Sept. 30 will receive an Elton John bobblehead featuring the singer in his iconic Dodgers uniform.

Elton John is set to perform at the stadium on Nov. 17, 19 and 20. 

For tickets, visit http://Dodgers.com/eltonjohn.

