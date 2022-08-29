Dodgers announce Elton John bobblehead night ahead of Dodger Stadium concerts

The Los Angeles Dodgers will feature Elton John bobblehead night ahead of his upcoming concerts at Dodger Stadium.

Fans attending the game on Friday, Sept. 30 will receive an Elton John bobblehead featuring the singer in his iconic Dodgers uniform.

Join us on 9/30 for Elton John Bobblehead Night! Then, see @eltonofficial live in concert here at Dodger Stadium on 11/17, 11/19 and 11/20. For tickets, visit https://t.co/GkPMUXFRYG. pic.twitter.com/aT7fKruT52 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2022

Elton John is set to perform at the stadium on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

For tickets, visit http://Dodgers.com/eltonjohn.