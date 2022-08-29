Dodgers announce Elton John bobblehead night ahead of Dodger Stadium concerts
The Los Angeles Dodgers will feature Elton John bobblehead night ahead of his upcoming concerts at Dodger Stadium.
Fans attending the game on Friday, Sept. 30 will receive an Elton John bobblehead featuring the singer in his iconic Dodgers uniform.
Elton John is set to perform at the stadium on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.
For tickets, visit http://Dodgers.com/eltonjohn.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.