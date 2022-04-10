Dodgers allow late homer; Fall to Rockies, 3-2

A tight game saw the Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies Saturday evening, after a solo-shot off the bat of Connor Joe gave the Rockies the lead, evening the first series of the season 1-1.

With Tony Gonsolin on the mound for the Boys in Blue, the Rockies jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single from Ryan McMahon, which scored Kris Bryant who had collected his first hit with his newest franchise earlier in the inning.

The Dodgers answered back in the top of the third, when Will Smith blasted his own solo homer, which went over 450 feet, off of Rockies starter German Marquez. It was the first home run of the season for L.A.

Marquez finished the day with five strikeouts over 7.0 innings, allowing just three hits and walking none.

Tyler Anderson took the mound to start the bottom of the fourth inning, relieving Gonsolin. He finished the game with three strikeouts and one walk, allowing the one run on five hits.

The Rockies tacked on another off of Anderson in the bottom of the sixth, when C.J. Cron scored following a Connor Joe single.

Joe finished the game with two RBIs and two hits.

Despite tying the game in the top of the eighth, thanks to a Mookie Betts single off of Colorado reliever Alex Colome, the Rockies answered back promptly on the Joe homer, giving them the lead and eventually the win.

Rockies closer Daniel Bard shut the door on the Dodgers to earn his first save of the new season, striking out Justin Turner, Edwin Rios and Cody Bellinger in succession.

Trea Turner extended his MLB-leading 21-game hit streak in the eighth inning, running out a slow infield dribbler for a single.

Both teams, now 1-1, face off again Sunday afternoon to end the series. Julio Urias will take the mound for the Dodgers, where he'll matchup against Antonio Senzatela at 12:10 p.m.