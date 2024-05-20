Watch CBS News
Dodgers acquire pitcher Yohan Ramírez from Mets for cash

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Yohan Ramírez from the New York Mets for cash on Monday.

The 29-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week. He started the season with the Mets, allowing seven runs in 5 1/3 innings and was claimed by Baltimore on April 13.

Ramírez returned to the Mets on May 6 and threw three scoreless innings before being DFA'd. Overall, he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 14 1/3 innings.

The Dominican Republic native has spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Seattle, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox, New York and Baltimore. He is a combined 6-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings.

