Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman added to NL All-Star roster

After initially being snubbed and left off the National League roster for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star game, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will get his chance to suit up on Tuesday for baseball's Midsummer Classic.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 14: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers advances to third base against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on July 14, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Freeman, who is pummeling opposing pitchers this season hitting .321 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs in 90 games, was added to the NL's roster on Sunday, the Dodgers announced.

Freeman will play in his sixth All-Star game of his career. He has become the sixth Dodger to make the roster this year, joining Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson.

The 2020 NL MVP joined the Boys in Blue last offseason after 12 years with the Atlanta Braves.

Freeman finished the first half of the season with a league-leading 114 hits.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. On Monday, Chavez Ravine will host the annual Homerun Derby.