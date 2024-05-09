Dockweiler State Beach closed after untreated sewage spill

Public Health officials closed the popular Dockweiler State Beach in Playa Del Rey after thousands of gallons of untreated sewage spilled in the area.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the notice on May 9 after the sewage spilled into the Ballona Creek the day before. About 14,400 gallons spilled into the waterway which leads out the coast near Dockweiler.

Public Health officials advised residents and visitors to avoid the water and any areas with wet sand.

The department will conduct water sampling starting on May 10 to determine if the sewage has left the area. Scientists will not reopen the beach until they get at least two test results showing that bacterial levels have returned to health standards.