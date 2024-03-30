Watch CBS News
Sports

Djordje Mihailovic has 2 goals in closing minutes as Rapids beat LAFC 3-2

/ AP

Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals in the closing minutes Saturday to help the Colorado Rapids beat Los Angeles FC 3-2.

Mihailovic gave Colorado (2-2-2) its first lead when he scored on a half-volley in the 90th minute. Andreas Maxsø played an arcing cross from the left side to Kimani Stewart-Baynes, who bounced a header to Mihailovic for the one-touch finish from 6 yards out.

Eduard Atuesta scored for the second consecutive game when he side-netted a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area to give LAFC (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute.

Moise Bombito, a 24-year-old defender, flicked a header — off a corner kick played by Mihailovic — inside the near post for his first MLS goal to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

David Martínez, who came on for Cristian Olivera in the 63rd minute, ran onto a ball played by Atuesta near the corner of the area, split a pair of defenders as he sliced toward the penalty spot and, as another defender approached, ripped a left-footer that slipped inside the far post to give LAFC a 2-1 lead in the 76th.

Mihailovic blasted in a free kick from just outside the area into the top-right corner of the net in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2.

The 18-year-old Martínez, who had been shown his first yellow card about 2 minutes after he netted his first MLS goal, drew a red card in the 85th and LAFC played a man down the rest of the way.

Zack Steffen had eight saves for Colorado. The Rapids were outshot 19-14, 10-5 on target.

LAFC's Hugo Lloris finished with two saves.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 5:25 PM PDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.