Watch CBS News
Local News

Divers searching California aqueduct for men missing from Glendale

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Divers searching California aqueduct for men missing from Glendale
Divers searching California aqueduct for men missing from Glendale 00:28

Sheriff's divers were Saturday searching the California Aqueduct in Lancaster for two men reported missing from Glendale when they headed to the Lancaster area to go fishing.

screen-shot-2023-09-30-at-6-24-38-pm.png

Divers began the search about 2:30 p.m., Deputy M. Chen told City News Service. It was possible they fell into the water while fishing.

The report was followed by a missing persons bulletin advising that 86- year-old Minas Khacheryan and his 78-year-old brother, Grigor Khacheryan, were last seen at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in the city of Glendale.

Minas Khacheryan is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short, balding gray hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He has a heart condition and is missing his left eye.

Grigor Khacheryan is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short, balding gray hair and brown eyes. He recently had open heart surgery.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.