Divers searching California aqueduct for men missing from Glendale

Sheriff's divers were Saturday searching the California Aqueduct in Lancaster for two men reported missing from Glendale when they headed to the Lancaster area to go fishing.

Divers began the search about 2:30 p.m., Deputy M. Chen told City News Service. It was possible they fell into the water while fishing.

The report was followed by a missing persons bulletin advising that 86- year-old Minas Khacheryan and his 78-year-old brother, Grigor Khacheryan, were last seen at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in the city of Glendale.

Minas Khacheryan is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short, balding gray hair, blue eyes and a goatee. He has a heart condition and is missing his left eye.

Grigor Khacheryan is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short, balding gray hair and brown eyes. He recently had open heart surgery.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.