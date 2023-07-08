District Fire grows to 357 acres, closes part of the northbound I-5 Freeway

The northbound portion of the I-5 Freeway near the Grapevine has closed after a burning truck started a wildfire.

According to CAL FIRE, the brusher, dubbed the District Fire, has exploded in size charring 357 acres near the I-5 Freeway and Fort Tejon Road.

FIRIS, at state-funded agency, provided an aerial view of the District Fire. FIRIS

At this point, the two right lanes of the highway are closed for an unknown amount of time. The California Highway Patrol recommends motorists use SR-138 to SR-14 to SR-58 through Mojave to get around the traffic jam.