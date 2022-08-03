Watch CBS News
District Attorney charges suspect in Hollywood Farmers Market shooting

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged the 42-year-old man accused of shooting near the Hollywood Farmers Market.

"It's extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this brazen act of violence," District Attorney George Gascón said. "We cannot tolerate the indiscriminate firing of a weapon into an area frequented by so many innocent members of our community. Everyone should be able to enjoy a Sunday morning without being worried about being struck by a random bullet."

The District Attorney's office identified the suspect as Joseph DeLaCruz and charged him with a litany of charges including, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, burglary, criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, vandalism and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. 

Prosecutors alleged that DeLaCruz threatened a woman with a gun before shooting from his apartment's balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street. 

The suspect damaged several buildings and a vehicle. He also broke through a wall to get into an adjacent apartment.

DeLaCruz was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

