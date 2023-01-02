Dispensary burglary suspect arrested following police pursuit

A marijuana-dispensary burglary suspect was reportedly taken into custody following a police pursuit early Monday morning.

A burglary alarm was set off at approximately 4:45 a.m. at a marijuana dispensary located near Alameda and 6th streets Monday.

Responding LAPD officers saw someone run from the building and get into a black BMW, and a pursuit ensued. The driver reportedly bailed on foot near the 110 Freeway and Slauson Ave. and was taken into custody.

Officers were on scene at the dispensary location after the dispensary owner reported seeing someone else in the building on security cameras.