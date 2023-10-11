Disney ups price of some tickets to enter Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Disney has raised the price of admission to its two most-popular theme parks — Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch on Wednesday that prices to those theme parks have increased between $5 and $65 depending on the type of ticket. Disney is also upping the price on annual passes to Walt Disney World. The higher prices are effective today.

The price of date-based tickets, which most visitors purchase, will stay the same at $104 per day for entry into Disneyland and $109 per day for Disney World.

The price of parking at the parks has also gone up $5 "on par with other theme parks in Central Florida," a company spokesperson said. Standard parking for cars in now $30.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," the spokesperson said.

