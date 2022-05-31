Disneyland suspends sale of Magic Key annual passes; offers 3-day 1-park passes for CA residents this summer

Disneyland announced Tuesday it has suspended the sale of its Magic Key annual pass program but offered California residents a new ticket bundle for the summer.

Park officials announced that California residents can purchase new three-day, one-park-per-day tickets for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this summer.

Attention, California residents! 📣 Enjoy the magic of @Disneyland again and again this summer with a new, limited-time ticket offer just for you! These limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting today! https://t.co/QQt9lrriic pic.twitter.com/O8WncMivw4 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 31, 2022

The Magic Key program launched last August and offers park-goers four options ranging in cost from $399 to $1,399 per year.

The $1,399 Dream Keys and the $949 Believe Keys sold out late last year, and as of Tuesday the $649 Enchant Keys and $399 Imagine Keys were no longer available.

The park said that current Dream Key holders can still use their passes to make reservations and will be permitted to renew their passes.

The new three-day tickets for California residents start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursday, or $299 for any day including weekends for eligible guests.

The tickets can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 13 to Sept. 15, 2022. Single-day tickets are also still available.