Disneyland security dog allegedly attacked 81-year-old man, according to lawsuit

A civil lawsuit has been filed in Orange County Superior Court against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, alleging that an 81-year-old man was attacked by one of the park's security dogs.

The lawsuit was filed on August 1, according to the Orange County Register, who report that the Las Vegas man who filed the suit, Paul Perez, is claiming negligence for the alleged attack. He is seeking restitution for a wound he suffered when the dog bit his stomach, which was followed by pain, suffering, emotional distress and the cost of past and any future medical treatment required.

According to the claim, the attack happened in May of 2022.

In the lawsuit, Perez claims that one of Disneyland's security members at the main gates caused the dog to "abruptly step directly in front and very close" to him, causing him to bump the dog.

Perez's attorney, Ian Prancer, told the OC Register that he was there with his wife, daughter and grandchildren when he was attacked. He was taken to the hospital by his daughter, while his wife and grandchildren continued into the park. He was released after relieving care and medication.

"Now every time he's out and he sees a dog, he's feeling stressed," Prancer said while speaking with KCAL News. He goes to visit in some instances his grandchildren, they have a dog — that causes him anxiety. He's fearful to leave his house and it's a really tough set of circumstances to find himself in, especially when he was going to try to have a nice day with his family at Disneyland."

He is allegedly demanding a jury trial with damages to be "determined by proof at trial," according to lawsuit documents.

The park's K-9 security team patrols and searches visitors at any gates upon entrance.

Disneyland has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.