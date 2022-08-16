Disneyland releases new, higher prices for Magic Key passes

Disneyland has released its new pricing for the Magic Key program as parkgoers prepare to renew their passes.

The theme park announced that passes will be eligible to be renewed on Thursday, August 18, but many will be paying more than they paid last year.

The passes, like last year, are broken down into four tiers: "Inspire Key," "Believe Key," "Enchant Key" and "Imagine Key."

The "Inspire Key" costs $1,599, the "Believe Key" costs $1,099, the "Enchant Key" costs $699 and the "Imagine Key" costs $499.

Disneyland announced its new Magic Key program last year which replaced the Annual Passport beginning August 25, 2021.

The four Magic Key types were announced as the Dream Key, the Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key.

The "Dream Key" was $1,399, the "Believe Key" was $949, the "Enchant Key" was $649 and the "Imagine Key" was $399.

According to the park, the sale of new Magic Key passes was paused so that "current Magic Key holders have the opportunity during their renewal window to renew into one of several passes that are being made available for this year's program."

The park also said that the "number of passes and pass types available for renewal or purchase may be limited and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time."

Magic Keyholders must use reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks.

More information can be found here.