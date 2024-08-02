Disneyland lost and found items being sold at massive discount in Orange County

Disneyland lost and found items being sold at massive discount in Orange County

Disneyland lost and found items being sold at massive discount in Orange County

Thousands of items left behind by Disneyland park goers will be up for sale on Saturday in Orange County.

The annual Disneyland Lost and Found Sale, which is open to the general public, will be held at the Goodwill of Orange County Marketplace in Santa Ana, located at 2702 W. 5th Street, just a quick 15-minute drive down the 5 Freeway from the Anaheim-based theme park.

The items, which include some of the most popular items like Mickey Mouse ears and other forgotten souvenirs, will be on sale for up to 90% or more based on traditional park prices, according to the Orange County Register.

Disneyland cast members are said to have first claim to the items, and are allowed to arrive at the store as early as 6:30 a.m. with up to one guest.

Related: What to pack on your Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation this summer

Their shopping period will last until 11 a.m., when doors open to the public.

No reservations are required, but the line is expected to begin forming quite early Saturday morning.

The Register says that most items, almost all of which are nearly new, usually fall between just $3 and $5 at the annual sale. All proceeds of the sale will go to Goodwill.