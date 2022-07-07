Disneyland Instagram fills with racially insensitive posts after account gets taken over by "super hacker"

A string of racially insensitive posts began to fill Disneyland's Instagram and Facebook pages early Thursday morning after the account was hacked by a self-proclaimed "super hacker."

The hacker, who referred to himself as "David Do," made their first post at around 3:50 a.m., stating that they were a "super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land," before referring to the employees using a derogatory term.

Four posts and one story addition were made in all, where the hacker claimed to have "invented COVID and blamed it on Wuhan," and is "working on COVID20," amongst other racial slurs and expletives.

The posts, which were deleted less than an hour later, received thousands of comments of shock and outrage from the Disneyland followers -- of which there are more than 8.4 million.

CBS Los Angeles reached out to Disneyland Resort officials for comment but have yet to hear back.

