Disneyland celebrates 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the heart of the celebration will be at the Disneyland Resort.

The year-long celebration kicked off on Friday, Jan. 27. The parks will be infused with "platinum," including new costumes for Mickey, Minnie and the whole gang.

There will also be platinum statues and medallions all around the resort for the celebration.

As a part of the centennial celebration, Disneyland Parks will present a new nighttime spectacular called "Wondrous Journeys."

"This is a once and lifetime opportunity to celebrate 100 years. "Wondrous Journeys" takes a look at all 62 films that were created in the lifespan of the Walt Disney Animation Studios," said Marcy Chavez, Disney Spokesperson.

The new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway ride is opening on Friday ahead of the rest of the renovated Toontown, which is reopening March 2023.