Disneyland bringing back hugs with Mickey, pictures with the Disney princesses

Disney characters will soon be back to hugging visitors at Disneyland

Hugs and group pictures with Mickey and Minnie will soon return to Disneyland and other Disney properties in the U.S.

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zoey Cruz, 4, center, of San Jose gets a hug from "Frozen" characters, Elsa, left, and Anna, in the Frozen Character Experience at Disneyland. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register

Disney officials say character greetings, which had been suspended due to the pandemic, will return as early as April 18 at its properties like Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim. That means visitors can once again run up to Mickey Mouse for a hug and get autographs from their favorite Disney princesses.

"Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences," a statement from Disney said. "While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer."

Disneyland's parking tram service, which was halted for two years, also returned, and the nightly Electrical Parade will also resume this month.