Watch KCAL News Mornings at 7am weekdays for a code word. Enter that word here for a chance to be one of ten daily winners to receive a 2-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park admission tickets to DISNEYLAND® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park.

KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.