Dexter Fowler retires after 14 major league seasons; 36-year-old ended career with Halos

Former Angel Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday.

The outfielder took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating that, "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats."

Thank you to the fans.



— dexfowler.eth (@DexterFowler) January 31, 2023

"From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a 'vet' in Anaheim — there are a few things I will never forget," Fowler said. "Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call. The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star.' ... Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. ... I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

Fowler made his big league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2008, where he would play until he was traded to the Houston Astros ahead of the 2014 season. Following his lone season in Houston, he was again traded, landing with the Chicago Cubs.

While in Chicago, Fowler would become an All-Star and a crucial part of the roster that finally ended their 108-year World Series Championship drought. He is the first player in MLB history to lead off Game 7 of a World Series with a home run.

The next year, Fowler signed the largest contract of his career, a five-year $82.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he would remain until he was traded to the Angels in 2021. He would only play in seven games for the Halos before suffering a season-ending injury.

In an attempt to return to the majors, Fowler signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, but was released mid-season.

Over the course of his career, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers, 517 RBIs and 149 stolen bases.

"Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim ... My family, friends, teammates, and staff. Thank you for 14 years. I gave you my all."