Dex Carvey, Dana Carvey's son, dies at age 32

Dex Carvey, the son of comedian Dana Carvey, died of an accidental overdose, his family announced in a statement. He was 32.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, said in a joint statement. "He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately."

Like his father, Dex Carvey was a comedian and actor. He once opened for his father at a standup show in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Comedian Dex Carvey performs during his appearance at Flappers Comedy Club And Restaurant Burbank on February 18, 2022, in Burbank, California. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun," his parents wrote. "But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."

Dex Carvey was the oldest of Dana Carvey and Zwagerman's two children. They have another son, 30-year-old Thomas Carvey.

To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," Dana Carvey and Zwagerman wrote.

Dana Carvey also took to social media to share photos of his son. One was captioned, "F*** the tabloids.This is my boy," and featured a picture of Dex Carvey smiling. Another showed a picture of father and son, with Dana Carvey writing, "Dex and me working together. What a joy."