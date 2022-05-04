Devers, Martinez homer for Red Sox in 3-hit shutout vs LAA

Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night.

J.D. Martinez added a solo homer in the eighth to help seal it for Boston, which held the Angels to three hits in its second shutout of the season.

Noah Syndergaard (2-1) had a solid start for Los Angeles, throwing 100 pitches on a chilly night and holding the Red Sox to three runs and eight hits over seven innings. But the Angels didn't give him any run support, squandering the few chances they had by grounding into three double plays.

Wacha (3-0) allowed just three hits - singles by Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Max Stassi. Jake Diekman and Ryan Brasier preserved the shutout until Hirokazu Sawamura took over in the ninth, striking out Ohtani to end it.

Devers broke the scoreless tie with a leadoff homer in the fourth, driving the first pitch from Syndergaard deep into the seats in center field. It was the fourth of the season for Devers, who has at least one hit in 21 of Boston's 24 games.

Syndergaard walked Xander Bogaerts after Devers' homer, and a single by Martinez helped set up another run on a soft grounder by Kiké Hernández that scored Bogaerts.

Syndergaard didn't allow another run until the seventh, when Franchy Cordero and Kevin Plawecki opened with back-to-back singles and Trevor Story delivered a sacrifice fly.

Wacha got a warm ovation when he was pulled with a runner on second and two outs in the sixth. He walked two and struck out two.

Jackie Bradley Jr., who entered batting .147, snapped an 0-for-11 skid when he doubled off the Green Monster in the third. He also led off the fifth with another double for Boston.

Devers' homer extended his hitting streak to nine games.