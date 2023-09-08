Detention services officer dies at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

A detention services officer stationed at a Downey juvenile hall died Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Probation Department identified him as Senior Detention Services Officer Stanley Gyness.

Downey, CA - June 29: Aerial view of Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

"Today, we are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Officer Guyness. Senior Detention Services Officer Guyness died while in the line of duty. His commitment to his work was exemplary," said Interim Chief Viera Rosa.

According to the LACPD, Guyness collapsed while working at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. His fellow officers rushed to his aid and tried to revive him with CPR.

Authorities rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Guyness family, loved ones, fellow officers, and Probation Department staff," said Rosa. "His legacy will continue to inspire us in our work and lives. He will be greatly missed. I join all our probation family and Department staff members as we mourn our colleague."