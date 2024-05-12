Detectives seeking help identifying burglar who hit Calabasas dentist office
Detectives are seeking public help in identifying a burglary suspect who hit a dentist office in Calabasas in April.
The suspect allegedly shattered the rear window at Dentique Dental, located in the Las Virgenes Village Center, at around 11:40 p.m. on April 17 before entering the office, according to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
However, they say that the suspect did not take any property until he returned to the location later that day, using the previously shattered window and disabling surveillance cameras inside.
"The victim reported dental tools, an X-Ray machine, Microsoft tablet and $2400.00 in US currency were stolen," deputies said.
Images released from surveillance footage inside of the office show the suspect with what looks to be a scarf over his face.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (818) 878-1808.