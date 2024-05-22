Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Rowland Heights neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot in the neck at a neighborhood in Rowland Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck upon responding to the 2500 block of Doubletree Lane around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's officials said in a news release. He was later pronounced dead by first responders.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, an LA County Medical Examiner van and several sheriff's patrol vehicles were parked outside a home in the street's cul-de-sac, where a street sign indicates Doubletree Lane is a private road in the neighborhood near the San Gabriel Valley's La Puente Hills.

No other details about the man found dead or the shooting have been released by authorities.