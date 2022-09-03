Despite extreme heat, college football fans expected to attend Saturday's games

Organizers at LA Memorial Coliseum, Rose Bowl look to keep fans and visitors cool

Both UCLA and USC football kick off their 2022 seasons with an afternoon game at the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, respectively.

CBSLA

The high in Downtown Los Angeles is projected to be 97 F on Saturday, which means fans taking in the USC Trojans home opener at the Coliseum or going to be under extreme heat.

The same can be said for UCLA fans in attendance at the Rose Bowl on Saturday watching UCLA take on Bowling Green.

Either way, it's going to be tough for weekend warriors to stay cool at either venue.

"It's going to be hot. We'll all get out regardless of the heat," USC student Vin Okoakih told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.

Tailgaters at Exposition Park will find shaded areas, in addition to rule changes, allowing fans to 'fight on' in the record heat.

Among those rule changes include fans being able to bring in countless amounts of bottled water to stay hydrated. Inside the Coliseum there will be shaded areas where fans can grab a bag of ice and chill.

At the Rose Bowl, preparations have been well underway to setting up everything for the Bruins' opener.

UCLA is doing a lot to make sure fans and workers at the Rose Bowl are hydrated and not suffering from heat exhaustion.

"Always asking vendors to make sure they have enough water. We also have liquid IVs, which is a great hydration booster," Patrick Spillman said.

While both USC and UCLA will carry on with their games tomorrow afternoon, other outside events have been canceled due to the extreme heatwave.

The Fontana farmers market and the Redlands farmers market have been canceled for this weekend due to the heat.

In addition, the "Gentle Barn" in Santa Clarita, the nonprofit sanctuary for abused animals, is also closed to visitors for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to hit 110 F this weekend in Santa Clarita.

