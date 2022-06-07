Derek Fisher fired as Los Angeles Sparks head coach, manager

The Los Angeles Sparks say they are parting ways with Derek Fisher, the team's general manager and head coach, the organization announced Tuesday.

"The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors," Fisher said in a statement. "It has been an amazing ride and I wish the entire LA Sparks organization great success moving forward."

Thank you Coach Fisher! pic.twitter.com/GIyyE5kGtg — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 7, 2022

The move comes as the Sparks are off to a 5-7 start on the season and are in 8th place in WNBA standings.

Fisher, who was part of five NBA championship-winning Laker teams, was hired as the Sparks head coach in 2018. He was named general manager two years later.

The Sparks says they will immediately launch a search for its next general manager, but in the meantime, Assistant Coach Fred Williams will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.