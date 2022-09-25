Watch CBS News
Deputy vehicle struck in Gardena hit-and-run; probe continues

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a deputy-involved hit-and-run in Gardena. 

The incident unfolded along Van Ness and Marine avenues. It was there that a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a hit-and-run after the patrol car was struck by another car. 

That's when the suspect foot-bailed. A perimeter has been set up as authorities search for the suspect. 

No further details were immediately available. 

