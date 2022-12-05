Deputy injured in struggle with stolen-vehicle suspect in Maywood: LASD
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was injured in the Maywood area Monday morning in the process of a stolen vehicle investigation, according to the department.
The incident occurred in the area of 59th Place and Alamo Ave. just after 4 a.m. Monday.
Deputies were patrolling the area when they came across a parked vehicle with three people inside.
Deputies ran the license plates and determined the vehicle may have been stolen, according to the department.
During the stolen-vehicle investigation, deputies made contact with the individuals inside.
Some kind of altercation ensued, and one person struggled with a deputy. Both were injured.
The deputy was hospitalized with a minor injury.
Three people were taken into custody.
The extent of the other injury was not immediately reported.
