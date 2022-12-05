Watch CBS News
Deputy injured in struggle with stolen-vehicle suspect in Maywood: LASD

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was injured in the Maywood area Monday morning in the process of a stolen vehicle investigation, according to the department.

The incident occurred in the area of 59th Place and Alamo Ave. just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Deputies were patrolling the area when they came across a parked vehicle with three people inside.

Deputies ran the license plates and determined the vehicle may have been stolen, according to the department.

During the stolen-vehicle investigation, deputies made contact with the individuals inside.

Some kind of altercation ensued, and one person struggled with a deputy. Both were injured.

The deputy was hospitalized with a minor injury.

Three people were taken into custody.

The extent of the other injury was not immediately reported.

CBSLA Staff
First published on December 5, 2022 / 5:55 AM

