Deputy hurt after suspect pins him against a car in Rancho Cucamonga

A deputy-involved shooting unfolded in Rancho Cucamonga.

The incident unfolded Saturday as deputies were searching a car in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when another vehicle came towards them, pinning one of the deputies against the car.

One of the drivers then allegedly came at the deputy with a knife.

That's when one of the deputies opened fire. It is unclear which of the suspects involved came at the deputy. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His injuries were unknown. The deputy was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No further details were immediately available.