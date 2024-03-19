Deputy hospitalized, suspect shot after crash in Lakewood

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy is hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Lakewood.

Circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened at Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, remain unclear at the time.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that truck had somehow ended up on top of an LASD patrol vehicle.

At some point after the crash, deputies opened fire and shot a suspect. Their condition is not immediately known.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but appeared to be alert as he was transported.

His injuries did not come from gunfire, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.