Deputies shut down South Los Angeles streets after reported bank robbery

Deputies closed two major South Los Angeles streets Thursday afternoon to investigate a reported robbery at a local Wells Fargo branch.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department closed Florence and Central Avenues as dozens of cops combed through the area despite detaining at least one person.

Deputies received the call at about 5:15 p.m. However, the situation became a little more intricate after deputies detained a person who said he was an off-duty officer.

It's unclear if it truly was a robbery or if the armed off-duty officer scared employees and customers.

Nonetheless, the sheriff's department searched every nearby car to ensure the area was secure.

