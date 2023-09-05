Deputies shoot, kill suspect who fatally stabbed his father in Hacienda Heights
Authorities shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed his father to death early Monday morning in Hacienda Heights.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Dawn Haven Road.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene after learning of the assault, which left a man dead.
At some point after their arrival, deputies opened fire on the assault suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Investigators confirmed to KCAL News that the suspect had fatally stabbed his father, prompting the investigation.
There was no further information provided.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.