Deputies shoot, kill suspect who fatally stabbed his father in Hacienda Heights

Authorities shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed his father to death early Monday morning in Hacienda Heights.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Dawn Haven Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after learning of the assault, which left a man dead.

At some point after their arrival, deputies opened fire on the assault suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigators confirmed to KCAL News that the suspect had fatally stabbed his father, prompting the investigation.

There was no further information provided.