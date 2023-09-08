Deputies seek black sedan seen leaving Cudahy convenience store shooting death

A man was fatally shot early Friday morning inside a Cudahy convenience store where he worked and deputies are looking for a black sedan seen leaving the scene.

Deputies were called around 4:50 a.m. to the Circle K store in the 5000 block of Clara Street and Wilcox Avenue where they found the victim inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a black sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting. The shooting of the store employee was believed to have occurred during an attempted robbery. It is unclear if anything was actually stolen.

Anyone with information about this shooting is to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.