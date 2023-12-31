Deputies searching for assault suspects who rammed patrol car before fleeing in Wildomar

Riverside County deputies are searching for a pair of suspects who rammed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car, prompting them to open fire before the suspects fled from the scene early Sunday.

Deputies reported locating a stolen vehicle near Cervera Road and Prairie Road at around 1:10 p.m., prompting them to attempt a vehicle stop, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

However, instead of stopping, the suspect driving the stolen car made a u-turn and "intentionally drove into the driver's side door of the deputy's vehicle." As a result, the patrol car become disabled, deputies reported.

At this point, the deputy opened fire on the suspects. It was unclear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Both occupants of the stolen car got out of on foot and ran northbound on Prairie Road, where the entered a silver Chevrolet Impala with California license plate: 7WLX269, before fleeing from the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that the first suspect was a man in his late-20s with a thin build, standing approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. He was wearing a green hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a 30-year-old man who was around 5-feet, 3-inches tall with a heavy build and red lips tattooed on his right cheek. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

The deputy sustained minor injuries in the crash, the RSO statement said.

As a result of the shooting, the deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave due to department policy. Their name will not be released at this time, the department said. A series of investigations are now underway regarding the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.