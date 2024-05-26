Watch CBS News
Deputies searching for alleged reckless driver at end of pursuit in Compton

By Dean Fioresi

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled at the end of a pursuit in Compton on Sunday. 

The chase started when because deputies they allegedly witnessed the driver driving recklessly at around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Eventually the pursuit came to an end on 125th Street in a Willowbrook neighborhood when the driver ran from the car on foot. 

SkyCal was overhead as deputies searched a large perimeter in the area for the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

