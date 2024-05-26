Deputies searching for alleged reckless driver at end of pursuit in Compton

Deputies searching for suspect who fled at end of pursuit in Compton

Deputies searching for suspect who fled at end of pursuit in Compton

Deputies searching for suspect who fled at end of pursuit in Compton

Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled at the end of a pursuit in Compton on Sunday.

The chase started when because deputies they allegedly witnessed the driver driving recklessly at around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Eventually the pursuit came to an end on 125th Street in a Willowbrook neighborhood when the driver ran from the car on foot.

SkyCal was overhead as deputies searched a large perimeter in the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.