Deputies searching for alleged reckless driver at end of pursuit in Compton
Authorities were searching for a suspect who fled at the end of a pursuit in Compton on Sunday.
The chase started when because deputies they allegedly witnessed the driver driving recklessly at around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Eventually the pursuit came to an end on 125th Street in a Willowbrook neighborhood when the driver ran from the car on foot.
SkyCal was overhead as deputies searched a large perimeter in the area for the suspect.
