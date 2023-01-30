Deputies arrest suspect in Montebello for assault with deadly weapon on peace officer

Deputies were searching for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault.

Investigators said the suspect then drove away in a vehicle and a pursuit happened. The suspect jumped out of the car in Montebello and is currently at large.

A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect.

Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect was taken into custody.