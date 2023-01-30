Watch CBS News
Deputies arrest suspect in Montebello for assault with deadly weapon on peace officer

By Danielle Radin

Deputies were searching for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. 

It happened in East Los Angeles around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Deputies did not specify what weapon was used in the assault. 

Investigators said the suspect then drove away in a vehicle and a pursuit happened. The suspect jumped out of the car in Montebello and is currently at large. 

A perimeter was set up by deputies as they search for the suspect. 

Around 4:44 p.m. deputies said the suspect was taken into custody. 

